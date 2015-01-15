(Corrects day to Thursday in first paragraph)
Jan 15 The Investment Company Institute on
Thursday issued the following money market mutual fund assets
report:
"Total money market fund assets1 decreased by $9.03 billion
to $2.71 trillion for the week ended Wednesday, January 14,
theInvestment Company Institute reported today. Among taxable
money market funds, Treasury funds (including agency and repo)
increased by $890 million and prime funds decreased by $7.47
billion. Tax-exempt money market funds decreased by $2.46
billion.
Retail:2 Assets of retail money market funds decreased by
$6.57 billion to $909.42 billion. Among retail funds, Treasury
money market fund assets decreased by $920 million to $197.82
billion, prime money market fund assets decreased by $4.26
billion to $520.17 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets decreased
by $1.39 billion to $191.44 billion.
Institutional:2 Assets of institutional money market funds
decreased by $2.47 billion to $1.80 trillion. Among
institutional funds, Treasury money market fund assets increased
by $1.81 billion to $793.71 billion, prime money market fund
assets decreased by $3.21 billion to $930.17 billion, and
tax-exempt fund assets decreased by $1.07 billion to $72.00
billion.
ICI reports money market fund assets to the Federal Reserve
each week. Data for previous weeks reflect revisions due to data
adjustments, reclassifications, and changes in the number of
funds reporting. Weekly money market assets for the last 20
weeks are available on the ICI website.
1 Data for exchange-traded funds and funds that invest
primarily in other mutual funds were excluded from the series.
2 ICI classifies funds and share classes as institutional or
retail based on language in the fund prospectus. Retail funds
are sold primarily to the general public and include funds sold
predominantly to employer-sponsored retirement plans and
variable annuities. Institutional funds are sold primarily to
institutional investors or institutional accounts purchased by
or through an institution such as an employer, trustee, or
fiduciary on behalf of its clients, employees, or owners. For a
detailed description of ICI classifications, please see ICI's
New Open-End Investment Objective Definitions."
(Reporting By Melissa Bland)