Brazil's Itaú says did not sign agreement yet to buy stake in XP
SAO PAULO, May 11 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA said it is still in talks to acquire a stake in Brazilian broker XP Investimentos SA, adding that no definitive agreement has been signed.
March 6 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change Feb Jan (Prev) Dec in Nonfarm Payrolls 295 239 257 329 Jobless Rate (Pct) 5.5 Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:
Feb Jan (Prev) Avg Weekly Hours 34.6 34.6 34.6 Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.78 24.75 24.75
Pct change 0.1 0.5 Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):
Feb Jan (Prev) Total Private 288 237 267 Manufacturing 8 21 22 Government 7 2 -10 (TAB)
Feb Jan U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 11.0 11.3
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Feb.:
Nonfarm payrolls +240,000
Private payrolls: +229,000
Factory payrolls: +12,000
Jobless rate: 5.6 pct
Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct
Average workweek: 34.6 hours
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A-not available
The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.
The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.
SAO PAULO, May 11 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA said it is still in talks to acquire a stake in Brazilian broker XP Investimentos SA, adding that no definitive agreement has been signed.
May 11 Wells Fargo & Co doubled its cost-cutting target after seeing expenses soar in the aftermath of a sales scandal that the third-largest U.S. bank is still trying to recover from.