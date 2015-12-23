(Changes day released to Wednesday in lede)
WASHINGTON Dec 23 Dec 23 The
Investment Company Institute on Wednesday issued the following
money market mutual fund assets report:
"Total money market fund assets1 increased by $11.00 billion
to $2.74 trillion for the six-day period ended Tuesday, December
22, the Investment Company Institute reported today. Among
taxable money market funds, government funds2 increased by $3.23
billion and prime funds increased by $6.43 billion.Tax-exempt
money market funds increased by $1.34 billion.
Retail:3 Assets of retail money market funds increased by
$5.75 billion to $933.93 billion. Among retail funds, government
money market fund assets increased by $2.11 billion to $343.84
billion, prime money market fund assets increased by $2.16
billion to $406.16 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets increased
by $1.48 billion to $183.94 billion.
Institutional:3 Assets of institutional money market funds
increased by $5.25 billion to $1.81 trillion. Among
institutional funds, government money market fund assets
increased by $1.12 billion to $876.25 billion, prime money
market fund assets increased by $4.28 billion to $862.78
billion, and tax-exempt fund assets decreased by $140 million to
$70.01 billion.
Notes:
In anticipation of the Securities and Exchange Commission's
(SEC) new money market fund regulations, many advisers are
changing their prime money market funds into government money
market funds. Asa result, there have been, and will continue to
be, large shifts in assets from prime funds to government funds
before the October 2016 deadline. For more information about the
SEC's new money market fund rules, read our recent
ICIViewpoints. ICI reports money market fund assets to the
Federal Reserve each week. Data for previous weeks reflect
revisions due to data adjustments, reclassifications, and
changes in the number of funds reporting. Weekly money market
assets for the last 20 weeks are available on the ICI website.
1 Data for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and funds that invest
primarily in other mutual funds were excluded from the series.
2 Government money market funds, formerly referred to as
"Treasury (including agency and repo)," are money market funds
that invest in cash, securities issued by the U.S. Treasury
(including repurchase agreements collateralized fully by U.S.
Treasury securities), and securities issued or guaranteed by the
U.S. government or its agencies, and repurchase agreements for
those securities.
3 ICI classifies funds and share classes as institutional or
retail based on language in the fund prospectus. Retail funds
are sold primarily to the general public and include funds sold
predominantly to employer-sponsored retirement plans and
variable annuities. Institutional funds are sold primarily to
institutional investors or institutional accounts purchased by
or through an institution such as an employer, trustee, or
fiduciary on behalf of its clients, employees, or owners. For a
detailed description of ICI classifications, please see ICI
Open-End Investment Objective Definitions."
(Reporting by Megan Cassella)