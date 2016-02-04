(Corrects date in first column to Feb 4 from Jan 28)

Feb 4 FREDDIE MAC AVERAGE U.S. MORTGAGE RATES (PERCENT) FOR WEEKS ENDING:

FEB 4 JAN 28 YEAR AGO

30-YR 3.72 3.79 3.59

15-YR 3.01 3.07 2.92

5-YR ARM 2.85 2.90 2.82

NOTE:

As of January 1, 2016, Freddie Mac no longer provides survey results for the 1-year ARM.

Also, regional breakouts are no longer provided for the 30- and 15-year fixed rate mortgages, and the 5-year ARM.

