WASHINGTON Oct 16 U.S. President Barack Obama and South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Friday the door remained open to negotiations with North Korea that could bring relief from sanctions, but Pyongyang needed to show it was serious about abandoning its nuclear weapons program.

Obama told a joint new conference after talks with Park he had seen no indication that North Korea envisioned a future without nuclear weapons. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom)