* Saudi's Prince Alwaleed bin Talal says he sees better
growth to come from Twitter
* Saudi Alwaleed bin Talal says Middle East needs some
reassurance that trump will consider the Arab world his ally
-CNBC
* Saudi Alwaleed bin Talal says plans to meet with Trump in
u.s. Soon -CNBC
* Saudi Alwaleed bin Talal says Twitter's ties with sports
leagues is helping to increase users
* Saudi Alwaleed bin Talal says he expects to put disputes
with trump behind him -CNBC
* Saudi Alwaleed bin Talal says it appears Trump has
retracted his attacks on Muslims
* Saudi's Alwaleed bin Talal says the era of oil may not be
ending imminently, but sees change in next 20-30 years
