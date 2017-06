WARSAW Nov 29 Poland's competition watchdog (UOKiK) cleared the state-controlled gas monopoly PGNiG's purchase of some Polish assets sold by Swedish state utility Vattenfall for 2.96 billion zloty ($873.3 million), UOKiK said on Tuesday.

In August, Vattenfall agreed to sell its assets in Poland to PGNiG and Polish utility Tauron for a total of 6.56 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.3894 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)