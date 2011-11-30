BRIEF-Pragma Inkaso plans share buyback of up to 7.4 mln zlotys
* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVED TO ENTITLE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 736,000 ITS OWN SHARES
WARSAW Nov 30 Poland's top lender PKO BP expects its 2011 net profit to come in at a record high, beating its last year level, the bank's chief executive Zbigniew Jagiello said on Wednesday.
"After the first three quarters we had a net profit of 3 billion zlotys and our 2011 profit will be a record one, higher than last year," Jagiello told Radio PiN in an interview.
The state-controlled lender booked a bottom line of 3.2 billion zlotys ($941.7 million) in 2010. ($1 = 3.3981 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
