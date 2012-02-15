WARSAW Feb 15 Poland's top telecoms
group TPSA may be interested in buying a stake in the
planned pay-TV joint venture set up by the Polish unit of
Vivendi's Canal+ and broadcaster TVN, TVN's
chief executive said.
TVN and Canal+ are awaiting regulatory approval to combine
their Polish operations, in which Liberty Global's UPC
also holds a 17-percent stake.
"We do not plan to cut our 32 percent stake in the future
platform," TVN Chief Executive Markus Tellenbach told reporters
on Wednesday.
"And Canal+ is also not interested in cutting its 51 percent
stake. So it all boils down to who the seller would be. TPSA may
be interested in going into equity," he said.
TPSA declined to comment.