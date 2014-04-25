WARSAW, April 25 Poland's telecoms market is likely to shrink by "low single digits" in annual term in the second half of the year, the chief executive of the Polish unit of France's Orange, Bruno Duthoit, said on Friday.

Talking to reporters the company's Chief Financial Officer Maciej Nowohonski added that the Polish unit of Orange, Orange Polska, plans to refinace loans worth 3 billion zlotys ($987.57 million) in May.

($1 = 3.0377 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)