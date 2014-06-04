WARSAW, June 4 Poland's zloty hit a
one-year high on Wednesday to trade at 4.1288 against the euro
after leading policymakers in Poland said that a euro entry
debate should start after 2015 parliamentary elections.
"The zloty gained today thanks to the persistently strong
economic fundamentals, expectations of monetary easing by the
European Central Bank (...) The euro comments are also adding to
the gains," Piotr Bujak, economist at bank PKO BP, said.
President Bronislaw Komorowski, central bank Governor Marek
Belka and Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek all said on
Wednesday that Warsaw should start discussing euro adoption
after next year's parliamentary election.
