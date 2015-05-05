May 5 TVN :

* The chief financial officer at Polish broadcaster TVN, John Driscoll, said he expects the price in a potential tender call of Scripps Networks Interactive for minority shareholders of TVN at about 20 zlotys per share.

* "SMI has not yet communicated its intentions, but our expecation is that the tender call for TVN shares should be in the range of 20 zlotys per share," Driscoll told reporters.

* He also said that refinancing of TVN's debt is unlikely before the takeover of TVN by Scripps Networks Interactive closes, but is possible afterwards.

* TVN shares rose up to 5 percent on the news. Further company coverage: