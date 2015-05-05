May 5 Etos SA IPO-ETS.WA
* Polish clothes retailer Etos may call off its Warsaw
bourse initial public offering (IPO), three sources
told Reuters.
* Sources cite low demand due to price pressures caused by
Etos' key local rival, LPP.
* IPO was set to be worth around 156 million zlotys ($43.2
million). Private equity firm Abris, which owns 100 percent of
Etos, offered up to a third of Etos' capital.
* Etos' CEO was not immediately available for comment.
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6119 zlotys)
(Reporting by Anna Koper, Jakub Iglewski and Adrian Krajewski)