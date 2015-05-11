BRIEF-CCL Industries reports Q1 EPS c$0.13
* Q1 sales c$1.062 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$1.05 billion
May 11 Polish miner KGHM:
* KGHM plans to re-finance $500 million in bonds of its unit KGHM International in the second quarter of 2015, the miner said in a presentation on Monday.
* In the first quarter of 2015, KGHM refinanced $200 million of KGHM International's debt. KGHM controls its foreign units via KGHM International. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)
* Q1 sales c$1.062 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$1.05 billion
* Approves acquisition of printer business of Samsung by HP Inc Further company coverage: