May 11 Polish miner KGHM:

* KGHM plans to re-finance $500 million in bonds of its unit KGHM International in the second quarter of 2015, the miner said in a presentation on Monday.

* In the first quarter of 2015, KGHM refinanced $200 million of KGHM International's debt. KGHM controls its foreign units via KGHM International. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)