BRIEF-United Internet announces takeover offer for Drillisch AG
* United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares
May 14 Cyfrowy Polsat :
* Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat Chief Financial Officer Tomasz Szelag said on Thursday the company sees its 2015 free cash flow at 1.15 billion zlotys ($321 million), similar to last year.
* Q1 2015 cashflow stood at 86 million zlotys against 144 million zlotys in the same period last year, down on debt repayment and mobile frequency auction deposit. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5799 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a business combination agreement