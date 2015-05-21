BRIEF-Remedis Q1 net loss widens to 0.3 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 292,627 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 257,176 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 21 Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Sa
* Poland's treasury minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski said the ministry will respects the financial market regulator's (KNF) recommendation for PKO BP not to pay out dividend from 2014 profit.
* The state-run PKO BP was asked earlier this year by the financial regulator not to decide on its 2014 dividend until it imposes extra capital requirements. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)
* S&P says ratings on Ukraine affirmed at 'B-/B'; outlook stable