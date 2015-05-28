BRIEF-QTS reports Q1 FFO per share $0.63
* FY 2017 FFO per share view $2.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 28 Grupa Azoty :
* Poland's Grupa Azoty signed long-term credit agreements with the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) worth a total of 700 million zlotys ($184.57 million)
* It is a part of a 2.2-billion zlotys loan package to finance state-controlled Azoty's growth until 2020, including further expansion
* Last month, Azoty secured 1.5 billion zloty credit line from a consortium of local banks: BGK, PKO BP, BZ WBK , and ING Bank Slaski Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7925 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Wiktor Szary)
* FY 2017 FFO per share view $2.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. reports first quarter ended March 31, 2017, financial and operating results strong internal and external growth