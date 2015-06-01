BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties Co says group's sales for April was RMB3.89 bln
For month ended April 2017, sales of group was RMB3.89 bln
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA
* The chief executive of Poland's top insurer PZU, Andrzej Klesyk, told newspaper Rzeczpospolita that he would wish that PZU bought two more banks this year after purchasing a stake in Alior Bank
* Klesyk said PZU would like to buy the banks this year and complete the operation of merging them within the next 2-3 years
He said of the plan to buy the banks: "If we do not do it now, it will be too late."
* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering