Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA

* The chief executive of Poland's top insurer PZU, Andrzej Klesyk, told newspaper Rzeczpospolita that he would wish that PZU bought two more banks this year after purchasing a stake in Alior Bank

* Klesyk said PZU would like to buy the banks this year and complete the operation of merging them within the next 2-3 years

* He said of the plan to buy the banks: "If we do not do it now, it will be too late." Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)