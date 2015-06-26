BRIEF-Build-A-Bear Workshop says board elected Coleman Peterson to serve as interim non-executive chairman
* Build-A-Bear workshop inc - board elected coleman peterson to serve as interim non-executive chairman - sec filing
June 26 Poland's KGHM :
* The miner will decide at the start of 2016 about the potential second stage of exploration at its Chilean mine Sierra Gorda, head of KGHM's development department Maciej Konski said.
* KGHM will start to consolidate the Sierra Gorda mine into the group's results starting from the third quarter this year, KGHM's Investor Relations chief said.
* Sierra Gorda is KGHM's biggest overseas asset, which made its first copper shipment only last year. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
* Euroseas ltd. Reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017