BRIEF-Barclays CEO staley reappointed to the bank's board with 97 pct of vote
* CEO Staley reappointed to the bank's board with 97 percent of vote
June 29 Cyfrowy Polsat :
* Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat says EBRD is considering buying Cyfrowy's bonds
* Cyfrowy says signed framework agreement with EBRD regarding bond purchase
* Says agreement does not oblige EBRD to buy its bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
* CEO Staley reappointed to the bank's board with 97 percent of vote
TORONTO, May 10 Canada's main stock index inched higher on Wednesday morning as heavyweight energy stocks rose with higher oil prices, while insurer Sun Life Financial Inc and exchange operator TMX Group Ltd fell after reporting earnings that failed to impress investors.