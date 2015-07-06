July 6 Poland's state-owned post Poczta Polska:

* The initial public offering of Poczta Polska will take place in the autumn as originally planned, Poland's Minister for Administration and Digitalisation Andrzej Halicki said, asked about the possible impact of the Greece turmoil on the process. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe)