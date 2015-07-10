July 10 Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (PZU)
* Andrzej Klesyk, Chief Executive of central Europe's
largest insurer PZU said on Friday his dream is to create a
top-5 Polish lender.
* In order to do so, PZU has to buy two-three, maybe four
banks, Klesyk said.
* He said he would be guided by commercial considerations
only and would only act if it delivered value for shareholders.
* Says he will not take on any Swiss franc mortgage risk in
the course of making acquisitions, because that would be
tantamount to playing "Russian roulette."
