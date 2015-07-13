July 13 Getin Noble Bank :

* Poland's Getin Noble Bank supervisory board said on Monday it approved a subordinated bond issue programme worth up to 750 million zlotys ($200 million). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7527 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Christian Lowe)