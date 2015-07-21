July 21 Bank Pekao SA and Bank PKO BP:

* Moody's Investors Service said that Polish banks Pekao and PKO BP will gain from growth in Polish economy.

* Moody's expects though that the low interest-rate environment, a recent increase in deposit insurance contributions and further regulatory caps on fee and commission income will pressure both banks' profitability in 2015.Further company coverage: (Reporting By Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)