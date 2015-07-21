BRIEF-Modern Land China secures loan facility
* Company to get a term loan facility of a maximum principal amount of US$30 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 21 Bank Pekao SA and Bank PKO BP:
* Moody's Investors Service said that Polish banks Pekao and PKO BP will gain from growth in Polish economy.
* Moody's expects though that the low interest-rate environment, a recent increase in deposit insurance contributions and further regulatory caps on fee and commission income will pressure both banks' profitability in 2015.Further company coverage: (Reporting By Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)
NICOSIA, May 10 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on Wednesday rejected a Russian complaint about the bank's investment freeze, prompting criticism from Moscow that the development bank was a 'tool' of Western foreign policy.