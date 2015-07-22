July 22 Cyfrowy Polsat :

* Media group says plans to repay early part of one of its loans.

* Cyfrowy Polsat says plans to repay 1 bln zlotys ($264.75 million) on July 29.

* The loan was taken last year and amounted to up to 2.5 bln zlotys.Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7772 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)