July 27 (Reuters) -

* Portugal's Millennium BCP intends to keep its shares in the Polish arm Bank Millennium, even in current difficult environment, Bank Millennium chief executive said on Monday.

* Local banks found themselves under pressure due to record low interest rates and a looming banking tax. The sector is undergoing consolidation as a few owners put their banks up for sale. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)