BRIEF-Komercni Banka says expects net interest income slightly lower in 2017
* Komercni Banka says expects net interest income slightly lower in 2017 compared to 2016, Chief Financial Officer Jiri Sperl says
July 27 (Reuters) -
* Portugal's Millennium BCP intends to keep its shares in the Polish arm Bank Millennium, even in current difficult environment, Bank Millennium chief executive said on Monday.
* Local banks found themselves under pressure due to record low interest rates and a looming banking tax. The sector is undergoing consolidation as a few owners put their banks up for sale. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)
* Komercni Banka says expects net interest income slightly lower in 2017 compared to 2016, Chief Financial Officer Jiri Sperl says
SINGAPORE, May 4 (IFR) - Asian high-yield bonds were holding up as equities in the region eased after a subdued overnight close on Wall Street.