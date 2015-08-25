DBS to seek bids for non-life insurance distribution deal - sources
* DBS seeking insurance partner for its main markets - sources
Aug 25 (Reuters) -
* Austria's Raiffeisen said on Tuesday it had sent a letter to the Polish authorities indicating that the planned FX loan bill may breach the investment protection agreement between Poland and Austria.
* Other foreign owners of Polish banks sent their letters, signalling thay would seek compensation for any losses incurred by their operations from the bill. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Wiktor Szary)
* DBS seeking insurance partner for its main markets - sources
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$2.2 per share to shareholders for 2016