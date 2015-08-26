Aug 26 Portugal's Millennium BCP :

* In a letter sent to the Polish authorities, dated Aug. 18, Millennium BCP said implementing Poland's draft bill on FX loan conversion may breach international investment protection agreements.

* The lender is currently estimating the scale of potential losses caused by the bill's implementation, it said.

* Other foreign owners of Polish banks sent their letters, signalling they would seek compensation for any losses incurred by their operations from the bill. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Wiktor Szary)