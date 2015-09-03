BRIEF-PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44
* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME DECREASED BY $343,000, OR 6%, AS COMPARED TO 4TH QUARTER OF 2016
Sept 3 (Reuters) -
* U.S. Scripps Networks Interactive wants to raise its stake in Polish broadcaster TVN to 100 percent in the next 12 months, TVN said in a statement.
* Last week, SNI raised its stake in TVN to 96.1 percent from 52.7 percent controlled earlier, planning to delist the company from the Warsaw bourse. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
