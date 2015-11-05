BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Nov 5 Le Noble Age SA :
* Reports 9.7 percent growth in Q3 revenue to 96.6 million euros ($104.9 million) from 88.0 million euros a year ago
* 9 month revenue reaches 319.0 million euros compared to 268.5 million euros a yeara ago, reflecting an 18.8 percent growth
* Confirms FY 2015 exploitation revenue of 350 million euros with organic growth above 5 percent
Source text: bit.ly/1iFQcbs Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership