Nov 5 Le Noble Age SA :

* Reports 9.7 percent growth in Q3 revenue to 96.6 million euros ($104.9 million) from 88.0 million euros a year ago

* 9 month revenue reaches 319.0 million euros compared to 268.5 million euros a yeara ago, reflecting an 18.8 percent growth

* Confirms FY 2015 exploitation revenue of 350 million euros with organic growth above 5 percent

Source text: bit.ly/1iFQcbs Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)