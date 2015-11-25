Nov 25 Montea CVA :
* Acquires a plot of land from Greenpark Aalsmeer (Schiphol
Area Development Company) extending to an area of 60,000 square
meters
* Purchases a modern logistics building of about 20,000
square meters offering high-quality warehouses and about 1,400
square meters of offices on land extending to some 34,000 square
meters at the Vossenberg West logistics zone
* Says the average lease term until the first break option
on both projects is in excess of 16 years and they represent an
average initial yield of about 7.1 percent and an investment
volume of some 50 million euros ($53.11 million)
Source text: bit.ly/1MRG9sD
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9414 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)