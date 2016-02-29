BRIEF-Livanova announces Thad Huston as chief financial officer
* Livanova Plc - Thad Huston will join company as its new chief financial officer effective May 20, 2017
Feb 29Onxeo SA :
* Buys DNA Therapeutics for upfront payment of 1.7 million euro ($1.85 million) in common shares at deal closing
* Additional payment will come in the form of milestones
* Large part of dna therapeutics' historical shareholders to invest 1 million euro in cash in Onxeo shares
* Says phase 3 clinical trials of Validive are more costly than expected; To seek for a partner
($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday the chief executive of Canadian biotech company Novelion Therapeutics had left its board with immediate effect due to "a potential conflict of interest".