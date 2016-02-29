Feb 29Onxeo SA :

* Buys DNA Therapeutics for upfront payment of 1.7 million euro ($1.85 million) in common shares at deal closing

* Additional payment will come in the form of milestones

* Large part of dna therapeutics' historical shareholders to invest 1 million euro in cash in Onxeo shares

* Says phase 3 clinical trials of Validive are more costly than expected; To seek for a partner

