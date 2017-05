(Refiled to add source.)

March 9 Somfy SA

* FY net income excluding the effect of exceptional items EUR 127.2 million ($140.12 million), up 9.2 pct

* FY current operating income EUR 165.6 million, up 10.6 pct

* To propose FY dividend of EUR 5.7 per share, up 3.5 pct Source text: bit.ly/1R7F7Af Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9078 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)