July 26 Faurecia :
* H1 net income 245 million ($269.26 million), up 56%
* H1 operating income 490 million, up 28%, representing
5.1% of total sales up 110bp
* H1 total sales 9.53 billion, up 0.5%, organic growth of
3.4%
* H1 net cash flow of 205 million
* Upgrades 2016 guidance for operating margin and net cash
flow
* Sees 2016 operating margin (on total sales) of minimum
5.0% (previously 4.6% to 5.0%)
* Sees 2016 net cash flow minimum of 300 million
(previously around 300 million)
