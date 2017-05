Aug 25 Leasinvest Real Estate :

* H1 net result up to  15.2 million ($17.14 million) from  13.4 million (+13%)

* H1 rental income up to  28.4 million from  25.1 million (+13%)

* Expects to realize higher net result and higher net current result in 2016 than in 2015

* H1 net current result up to  14.9 million (+34%)

Expects dividend over 2016 can be maintained at minimum same level