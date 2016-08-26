UPDATE 2-Irish finance minister to step down when PM goes next month
* Varadkar gains momentum ahead of June 2 leadership vote (Adds details, quote and polling on leadership race)
Aug 26 Luxempart SA :
* H1 consolidated net income 94.6 million euros ($106.7 million) versus 47.7 million euros year ago
* H1 global net consolidated income 39.9 million euros versus 88.5 million euros year ago
* NAV per share 55.28 euro at June 30, 2016 versus 54.34 euro at Dec. 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8869 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Varadkar gains momentum ahead of June 2 leadership vote (Adds details, quote and polling on leadership race)
* Settlements would be significant step in breaking with past (Adds quotes from shareholders)