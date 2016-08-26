Aug 26 Luxempart SA :

* H1 consolidated net income 94.6 million euros ($106.7 million) versus 47.7 million euros year ago

* H1 global net consolidated income 39.9 million euros versus 88.5 million euros year ago

* NAV per share 55.28 euro at June 30, 2016 versus 54.34 euro at Dec. 31, 2015