Australia shares dip as financials extend losses
May 19 Australian shares softened on Friday, as the financial sector sagged on concerns over the effects of a tax on banks and potential slowdown in the housing market.
Sept 5 Atenor SA :
* H1 operating revenue 60.8 million euros ($67.77 million) versus 49.4 million euros year ago
* H1 EBIT 14.3 million euros versus 12.4 million euros year ago
* H1 consolidated net profit group share 6.6 million euros versus 5.2 million euros year ago
* Intends in near future to proceed with one or several issues in context of its new emtn programme
* Expects to achieve in 2016 positive result enabling it to continue with its dividend policy Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 Australian shares softened on Friday, as the financial sector sagged on concerns over the effects of a tax on banks and potential slowdown in the housing market.
TOKYO, May 19 U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital LP plans to bid around 1.5 trillion yen ($13.5 billion) for a majority stake in Toshiba Corp's chip business, people with knowledge of the matter said.