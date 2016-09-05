Sept 5 Atenor SA :

* H1 operating revenue 60.8 million euros ($67.77 million) versus 49.4 million euros year ago

* H1 EBIT 14.3 million euros versus 12.4 million euros year ago

* H1 consolidated net profit group share 6.6 million euros versus 5.2 million euros year ago

* Intends in near future to proceed with one or several issues in context of its new emtn programme

* Expects to achieve in 2016 positive result enabling it to continue with its dividend policy