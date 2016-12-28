Dec 28 Ose Immunotherapeutics :
* Grants Servier license option on exclusive worldwide
rights for development and commercialization of Effi-7
* Signs license option agreement with Servier to develop and
commercialize product Effi-7
* Becomes eligible to receive up to 272 million ($284.92
million) including an upfront payment of 10.25 million and
additional payments of 30 million upon the exercise of a
two-steps option license
* Further license payments from Servier linked to
achievement of clinical development and registration in multiple
indications, as well as to sales milestones with double-digit
royalties on sales
($1 = 0.9547 euros)
