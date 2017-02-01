Feb 1 Bonduelle SAS :

* Q2 revenue 545.8 million euros ($586.74 million) versus 548.7 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue 1.03 billion euros versus 1.01 billion euros year ago

* Says H1 growth should enable to confirm annual target of stable operating income at constant exchange rates Source text for Eikon: [ID: nGNE4MKFwK] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9302 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)