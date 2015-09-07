Sept 7 JSW SA :

* Polish coking coal miner JSW said ING Groep's Polish unit demanded earlier redemption of JSW's bonds worth 26.3 million zlotys ($6.93 million) and $13 million.

* The bonds come from JSW's 2014 debt issues worth 700 million zlotys and $163.75 million signed with ING Bank Slaski, PKO BP, BGK and a PZU fund.

* JSW, haunted by falling coal prices, said ING marked Sept 21 as deadline for earlier redemption. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7932 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)