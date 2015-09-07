BRIEF-CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 pct passive stake in Cormedix Inc
* CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdxeS1) Further company coverage:
Sept 7 JSW SA :
* Polish coking coal miner JSW said ING Groep's Polish unit demanded earlier redemption of JSW's bonds worth 26.3 million zlotys ($6.93 million) and $13 million.
* The bonds come from JSW's 2014 debt issues worth 700 million zlotys and $163.75 million signed with ING Bank Slaski, PKO BP, BGK and a PZU fund.
* JSW, haunted by falling coal prices, said ING marked Sept 21 as deadline for earlier redemption. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7932 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
* CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdxeS1) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 8 Loan officers at U.S. banks reported tightening their lending standards for commercial real estate loans over the last year, the Federal Reserve said on Monday in a report that could heighten concerns about the outlook for commercial real estate.