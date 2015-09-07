Sept 7 PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA :

* Poland's No.1 utility PGE said on Monday it had signed deals with banks to get 5.5 billion zlotys ($1.5 billion) in credit, including a revolving loan facility worth 1.87 billion zlotys.

* The consortium of lenders includes BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Bank Handlowy, ING Bank Slaski, BZ WBK, mBank, PKO BP , and Pekao.

* The credit agreement will expire on Sept 30, 2023, with the final repayment of the revolving loan facility falling on April 30, 2019.

* PGE said the credit agreement will co-finance, among other things, its 11.6 billion zlotys investment in expanding its coal-fired plant on Opole. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7894 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)