BRIEF-CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 pct passive stake in Cormedix Inc
* CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdxeS1) Further company coverage:
Sept 7 PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA :
* Poland's No.1 utility PGE said on Monday it had signed deals with banks to get 5.5 billion zlotys ($1.5 billion) in credit, including a revolving loan facility worth 1.87 billion zlotys.
* The consortium of lenders includes BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Bank Handlowy, ING Bank Slaski, BZ WBK, mBank, PKO BP , and Pekao.
* The credit agreement will expire on Sept 30, 2023, with the final repayment of the revolving loan facility falling on April 30, 2019.
* PGE said the credit agreement will co-finance, among other things, its 11.6 billion zlotys investment in expanding its coal-fired plant on Opole. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7894 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
WASHINGTON, May 8 Loan officers at U.S. banks reported tightening their lending standards for commercial real estate loans over the last year, the Federal Reserve said on Monday in a report that could heighten concerns about the outlook for commercial real estate.