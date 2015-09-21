Sept 21 Cyfrowy Polsat :
* Poland's No.1 media group Cyfrowy Polsat said on Monday it
signed 12.5 billion zlotys ($3.4 billion) worth of loan
agreements with a consortium of banks to refinance its existing
debt.
* The group signed the deal with a consortium of PKO BP
, BZ WBK, ING Bank Slaski, Societe
Generale, BNP Paribas Fortis, Pekao
, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, Bank of China
(Luxembourg), Credit Agricole, DNB Bank,
HSBC, Bank Handlowy w Warszawie, CaixaBank,
mBank, Bank Millennium, Raiffeisen Bank
Polska, Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Erste Group Bank AG, Deutsche
Bank Polska, UniCredit Bank AG, and funds owned by PZU.
* Cyfrowy Polsat signed the deal for 5 years and wants to
repay its existing debt this month.
* The media group said the earlier repayment of debt will
have a positive impact of around 472 million zlotys on the
group's third quarter gross profit.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7348 zlotys)
(Reporting by Warsaw bureau)