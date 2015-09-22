Sept 22 Poland's No.1 media group Cyfrowy Polsat :

* Poland's No.1 media group Cyfrowy Polsat said on Tuesday that it would save 380 million zlotys ($101.4 million) on annual interest payments through refinancing of its existing debt.

* The group, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, had signed 12.5 billion zlotys ($3.33 billion) worth of 5-year loan agreements with a consortium of banks to refinance its existing debt.

* The refinancing is to have a positive impact of around 472 million zlotys on the group's third-quarter gross profit, comparable to Cyfrowy's overall net profit of 475 million zlotys in the first half of 2015. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Justyna Pawlak)