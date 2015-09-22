Sept 22 Poland's No.1 media group Cyfrowy Polsat
:
* Poland's No.1 media group Cyfrowy Polsat said on
Tuesday that it would save 380 million zlotys ($101.4 million)
on annual interest payments through refinancing of its existing
debt.
* The group, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt
Solorz-Zak, had signed 12.5 billion zlotys ($3.33 billion) worth
of 5-year loan agreements with a consortium of banks to
refinance its existing debt.
* The refinancing is to have a positive impact of around 472
million zlotys on the group's third-quarter gross profit,
comparable to Cyfrowy's overall net profit of 475 million zlotys
in the first half of 2015.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary;
Editing by Justyna Pawlak)