Oct 21 MD Medical Group :

* In Q3 the total number of deliveries increased 25 pct y-o-y to 1,462

* In Q3 the total number of IVF cycles across the group increased by 32 pct to 2,392 compared to Q3 2014

* In Q3 the total number of in-patient treatments increased by 38 pct y-o-y to 11,601

* In Q3 the total number of out-patient treatments increased by 45 pct y-o-y to 287,055

* The like-for-like number of deliveries for 9 months decreased by 1 pct y-o-y to 3,269

