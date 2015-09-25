Sept 25 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) :

* EBRD said on Friday it wants to buy shares in PKP Energetyka from CVC fund for up to 50 million euros ($56 million).

* Earlier this month, CVC said it was in talks with the bank, Polish state-run insurer PZU and state investment fund PIR on selling a stake in the utility of no more than 15 percent. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)