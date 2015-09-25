Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
Sept 25 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) :
* EBRD said on Friday it wants to buy shares in PKP Energetyka from CVC fund for up to 50 million euros ($56 million).
* Earlier this month, CVC said it was in talks with the bank, Polish state-run insurer PZU and state investment fund PIR on selling a stake in the utility of no more than 15 percent. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
* Said on Monday FY 2016 rental income amounted to CHF 5.352 million (previous year: CHF 5.672 million), operating profit (EBIT) was CHF 1.630 million (previous year: CHF 1.533 million) and the loss on the year was CHF 2.779 million (previous year profit CHF 2.255 million)