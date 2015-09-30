Sept 30 Moody's:

* Moody's analyst Simone Zampa expects profitability of Polish banks to decline in 2015-2016.

* Moody's sees lower interest rates and fee income, as well as higher contributions to a banking guarantee fund to weigh on profits.

* Moody's expects more negative hits from a planned FX mortgage conversion scheme and a banking tax. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; writing by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Justyna Pawlak)