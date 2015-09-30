BRIEF-OTP Bank Q1 profit beats forecast on higher revenue, low risk costs
May 12 Hungary's OTP Bank says in Q1 earnings statement:
Sept 30 Moody's:
* Moody's analyst Simone Zampa expects profitability of Polish banks to decline in 2015-2016.
* Moody's sees lower interest rates and fee income, as well as higher contributions to a banking guarantee fund to weigh on profits.
* Moody's expects more negative hits from a planned FX mortgage conversion scheme and a banking tax. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; writing by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Justyna Pawlak)
May 12 Hungary's OTP Bank says in Q1 earnings statement:
By Hanna Paul May 12 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were flat to lower on Friday, with the Philippines declining for a third time this week on profit-taking, while Indonesia posted its biggest intraday percentage gain in three weeks. Asian stocks slipped, tracking Wall Street which was dragged down by a selloff in shares of department stores. Philippine stocks fell as much as 1.1 percent to their lowest in over a week, with real estate stocks declining the most.