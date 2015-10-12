Oct 12 Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (PZU) :

* PZU Finance, a unit of Polish insurer PZU, will issue 5-year bonds worth up to 350 million euros ($398 million), PZU said on Monday.

* PZU will be the warrantor for the issue, it said.

* Rating agency Standard & Poor's rated the papers at "A-", PZU said. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)