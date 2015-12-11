Dec 11(Reuters) -
* Promsvyazbank Q3 net loss amounted to 2.9
billion roubles, due to provisions for Transaero, the
bank's CFO Vladimir Mamakin told journalists
* "Transaero case has a maximum effect on Q3 financial
result and will continue to do so in Q4", Mamakin said
* Provisions for Transaero loan in Q3 amounted to 2.4
billion roubles, in Q4 it could be more and thus Q4 loss will be
comparable to Q3, he said
* Provision for loan impairment for Q3 increased to 11.6
billion roubles from 4.4 billion roubles year ago
* Expects that provision for loan impairment in 2016 will be
at least 25 pct lower than in 2015, but it will stay high
* "We expect to break even in 2016, conservatively - zero,
in a positive scenario - a small profit," Mamakin said
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting in Moscow by Oksana Kobzeva, translated by Gdynia
Newsroom)