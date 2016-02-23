Feb 23Baltika AS :
* Says will end operating Russian retail market and will
sell Russian subsidiaries for about 400,000 euros ($441,480.00)
* Says signed deal with Ellipse Group to sell 100 pct of
shares of Russia's retail operating company OOO Olivia that owns
subsidiaries OOO Stelsing and OOO Plazma
* Says five-year franchise agreement will be signed to
continue selling Baltika's brands and operating stores in
Russian market
* In Q4 2015 Baltika revalued all the Russian market assets
down to prepare for Baltika's Russian entities sales transaction
* At the end of 2015 Baltika made in total 4.6 million euros
non-cash write-offs recorded in profit and loss statement and
non-cash profit in other comprehensive income was 3.0 million
euros
* Exit from Russian retail market allows to focus entirely
on profit making Baltic retail markets and developing other
sales channels (wholesale, franchise and e-com)
($1 = 0.9060 euros)
