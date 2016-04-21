April 21 MD Medical Group :

* Says in Q1 total deliveries increased 18 percent y-o-y to 1,560

* Says in Q1 total number of in-patient treatments increased by 7 percent y-o-y to 14,340

* Says in Q1 total number of out-patient treatments increased by 17 percent y-o-y to 334,425

* Says in Q1 total IVF cycles increased 55% y-o-y to 2,968