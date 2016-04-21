BRIEF-Hao Wen Holdings says quarterly turnover was about RMB11.1 mln
* Turnover group for three months ended 31 March 2017 was approximately RMB11.1 million representing an increase of approximately 226.6%
April 21 MD Medical Group :
* Says in Q1 total deliveries increased 18 percent y-o-y to 1,560
* Says in Q1 total number of in-patient treatments increased by 7 percent y-o-y to 14,340
* Says in Q1 total number of out-patient treatments increased by 17 percent y-o-y to 334,425
* Says in Q1 total IVF cycles increased 55% y-o-y to 2,968 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 316,695 ZLOTYS VERSUS 444,318 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO